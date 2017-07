China, Russia issue joint communiqué following N.Korea’s missile test

China and Russia issued a joint communiqué on Tuesday and called on North Korea , South Korea and the United States to negotiate on Korean Peninsula issues, including denuclearization.The two countries' foreign ministries signed the communiqué in Moscow in a bid to defuse tensions after North Korea announced it successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.The communiqué urged all rival parties to adopt China's plan that would see Pyongyang suspend its ballistic missile program and the US and South Korea simultaneously call for a moratorium on large-scale military exercises.The communiqué reiterated China and Russia's opposition to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense ( THAAD ) missile defense system and accused its deployment of bringing serious harm to the strategic security interest of countries, including China and Russia.