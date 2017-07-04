Court freezes LeEco chairman’s assets

The Shanghai High People's Court on Tuesday ordered the freezing of the assets of Le Holding Company Chairman Jia Yueting over alleged financing problems in the company's smartphone business, Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp said in a statement released Tuesday night.

The frozen assets of more than 519 million shares account for 26.03 percent of the company's shares, and the court ordered the assets frozen for three years, according to a company filing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SSE).

The court order will not affect the company's operations and management, the company said.

Media reports on Tuesday said the frozen assets were valued at 15.9 billion yuan ($2.33 billion).



LeEco, with its core listed smart TV unit Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp, has been battling huge financial pressure.

Weibo outlets of the Securities Times newspaper said the LeEco also owes hundreds of millions of yuan to Shenzhen-based Ping An Bank.

The report said that while it is not clear if other banks were also creditors of the company, the company would face catastrophic consequences if other creditors also freeze company assets.

The report also said that the company has two bonds worth a total of 1.93 billion yuan that will mature in August and September 2018, respectively.

Trading of Leshi shares on the SSE has been suspended since mid-April.

The company published a separate announcement on Tuesday night, which says it has restructured its assets since that time.

LeEco's liquidity problems are "far worse than expected." Contrary to expectations, the funds raised in recent months are not enough to help the Chinese technology conglomerate ride out the crunch, company general manager Jia Yuefang was quoted as saying in an earlier Reuters report.





