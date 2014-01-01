Italy, Austria squabble over border controls

Italy's foreign ministry summoned the Austrian ambassador on Tuesday after Vienna said it was considering introducing border controls to block migrants from passing between the two countries.



The ministry said the move followed "the declarations of the Austrian government concerning the deployment of troops to the Brenner Pass" on the border.



Vienna's defence minister was quoted Monday as saying his country would "very soon" impose border checks and deploy soldiers on its frontier with Italy if the influx of migrants across the Mediterranean does not slow.



"I expect that very soon border controls will be activated and that an assistance deployment [by the military] will be requested," Hans Peter Doskozil told the online edition of the Krone daily.





