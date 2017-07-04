Under-pressure Qatar vows to boost gas production

Under-pressure Qatar vowed a major boost to gas production Tuesday as a deadline approached for Doha to meet the demands of Arab countries engaged in a blockade against it.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt - who accuse Qatar of supporting extremism - gave Doha an extra 48 hours to address their grievances after an initial 10-day deadline expired on Sunday.



Qatar's foreign minister handed an official response on Monday to Kuwait, but its contents have not been disclosed.



The demands included Doha ending support for the Muslim Brotherhood, closing broadcaster Al Jazeera, downgrading diplomatic ties with Iran and shutting down a Turkish military base in the emirate.



The four countries cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar a month ago and have suggested further sanctions could be imposed if Doha does not comply.



Qatar, which denies any support for extremists, has been defiant, saying it will not bow to pressure and that the demands seem designed to be rejected.



The country is the world's leading producer of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and on Tuesday the head of state-owned Qatar Petroleum said it was planning a significant production increase over the next several years.



Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told a press conference that the emirate intends to be producing 100 million tons of natural gas a year by 2024, up 30 percent from current levels.



"This new project will strengthen Qatar's leading position," Kaabi said. "We will remain the leader of LNG for a very long time."



Some officials have suggested if Qatar does not cooperate Riyadh and its allies could tell foreign companies to choose between doing business with them or with Doha.



Kaabi said Qatar wanted the production increase to be carried out through a joint venture with international companies but that Doha could go it alone if necessary.



"We have absolutely no fear of having the embargo in place," he said. "If there are no companies willing to work with us we will go to 100 million [tons], 100 percent."





