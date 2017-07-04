Kvitova ‘not favored’

The Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova prepares to hit a forehand in her women's singles first-round match against Sweden's Johanna Larsson at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships on Monday. Photo: CFP

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova denied she was the favorite to win Wimbledon, ­insisting she remained an "­underground" figure as she returns from the terrifying knife ­attack that nearly ended her career.The Czech star is playing just her third tournament on the comeback trail after her frightening ­ordeal at the hands of a knife-­wielding burglar.She suffered severe injuries to her playing left hand in December while fighting off the attacker in her own home.In what was just her eighth match back since returning to ­tennis in May, the world No.12 beat Sweden's 53rd-ranked Johanna Larsson 6-3, 6-4 on Center Court in an emotional first-round ­return to Wimbledon, scene of her ­greatest triumphs.She has already been installed as the bookmaker's favorite to win the crown in southwest London, ahead of compatriot Karolina Pliskova, British home favorite Johanna Konta, Spain's Garbine Muguruza and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.But Kvitova maintained she was an "underground" outsider with six more stops to go before reaching the dream destination - starting with Madison Brengle of the US in Round 2."My expectation is to stand up on Wednesday in the match and just play what I can," the 27-year-old said, keeping her sights low."I don't see myself really too ahead. I'm just here to play every single match that I can. I'm not ­really thinking that I'm the favorite of the tournament. I'm still underground."Kvitova refrained from speaking directly about the December attack as the police investigation in the Czech Republic is still ongoing."Every traumatic situation is always tough. I feel like for ­women it's more difficult because we are more sensitive and more ­emotional," she said."It's not easy. You still want to be focusing on each point you are playing, but at the same time you just get upset with something else. It's just difficult to switch to tennis again."The scars from the attack are causing Kvitova problems. She used a cream throughout her opening match to help grip her racket."It's just drying your hands," she said."With the scars on my hand, it's helping me to keep the racket stronger than before."Kvitova's surgeon, who perhaps could be said to have saved her ­career, was sitting in her box to watch Monday's match."It was a special one. I'm really glad that he took the invitation. He came with his wife to support me," Kvitova said.The 2011 and 2014 champion received a heartfelt welcome from the Center Court crowd, but they did not witness quite so many fist pumps from Kvitova."I couldn't still do it by my left, but that's okay. I'm using it ­sometimes. But then I realize ­every time that I couldn't do it. It's weird. But I can get used to this," she said.