Kerber cruises at Wimbledon

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a backhand return to Irina Falconi of Italy in their women's singles first-round match at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday. Photo: IC

World No.1 Angelique Kerber kicked off her bid to return to the Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Irina Falconi on Tuesday.With defending champion Serena Williams sidelined while she prepares to give birth to her first child, the race to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish is the most wide open in a generation.Kerber, the 2016 Australian and US Open winner, is among the favorites after reaching last year's final.The German has failed to maintain that form this season and her poor run culminated in an embarrassing French Open first-round loss to Ekaterina Makarova last month.But top-seeded Kerber showed glimpses of her best form as she saw off American qualifier Falconi in 87 minutes on Center Court.The 29-year-old faces Belgian world No.88 Kirsten Flipkens for a place in the last 32."I'm happy to be back, but this year is completely different for me. I'm just happy I'm through the first round," Kerber saidAs the US celebrated Independence Day, American 24th seed Coco Vandeweghe, the granddaughter of a former Miss America, beat Mona Barthel 7-5, 6-2.Australian qualifier Arina Rodionova, ranked 166th, saved seven match points before defeating Russian 16th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 9-7.Kiki Bertens, the Dutch 23rd seed, was beaten 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 by Romanian world No.63 Sorana Cirstea.In the men's draw, French 22nd seed Richard Gasquet slumped to a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 loss against Spain's David Ferrer. It was the first time Gasquet, a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, had lost in the first round since 2006.Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2013, defeated Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 as the 29th seed moved toward a third-round classic against Djokovic.Three-time champion Djokovic reached the second round when Slovakian opponent Martin Klizan quit with a calf injury. He was leading 6-3, 2-0 when Klizan retired after just 40 minutes on Center Court