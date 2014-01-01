Minella is pregnant

Luxembourg's Mandy Minella is playing at Wimbledon while four and a half months pregnant, it was reported Tuesday, as the 31-year-old prepares to join Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka as a tennis mum. Minella lost 6-1, 6-1 to Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone but she caught the eye with her loose-fitting dress covering a small bump.



"Wimbledon is my last tournament this season," Minella, whose baby is due at the end of the year, told reporters.



The world No.82 posted a picture on Facebook on Tuesday showing husband-and-coach Tim Sommer kneeling in front of her on a Wimbledon court, kissing her stomach.



Minella is also due to play women's doubles with Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

