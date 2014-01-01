Pacquiao to ‘think hard’

Eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has said he will "think hard" about retiring after his stunning and controversial defeat to unheralded Australian challenger Jeff Horn.



Arriving home in the Philippines a day after losing his World Boxing Organization welterweight title in the major upset in Brisbane on Sunday, the 38-year-old Pacquiao said he was thinking about hanging up his gloves for good.



Pacquiao briefly retired from boxing last year to pursue his long-held political ambitions and was elected senator. But he quickly made a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in November, saying he still felt like a youngster.





