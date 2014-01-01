European transfers gain extra attention due to Chinese connection

Two very different soccer transfers went down this week on opposite sides of the world - but both had a strong Chinese connection.
In the first case, English defender John Terry, 36, signed for Championship club Aston Villa after more than two decades of service at Chelsea, where he had won 17 trophies, plus numerous individual awards, including the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 2005.
Terry played for England 87 times, including several as captain, but now faces a new challenge with Villa's Chinese owner, Tony Xia, seeing him as a central piece of the club's push for promotion to the Premier League.
In the second case, 20-year-old Chinese striker Zhang Yuning left Dutch club Vitesse for West Brom - another English club under Chinese ownership - before promptly being loaned to Werder Bremen in Germany's Bundesliga.
The two players involved are at opposite ends of their careers, but it will be fascinating to watch how each move turns out.
Following new rules in the Chinese Super League that have effectively ended huge transfer fees being paid for foreign players, Terry was one of a few big names who could still have ended up in China without a transfer fee being paid, since Chelsea had opted not to renew his contract.
And despite strong interest from Birmingham City, Terry instead joined Midlands rivals Villa, one of the favorites to win promotion from the notoriously competitive English second tier.
Xia has been actively promoting the club on social media in his bid to recruit players, though Terry was reportedly more drawn by the appeal of manager Steve Bruce - a fellow bruising defender in his day - and technical director Steve Round. However, given that the previous manager Roberto di Matteo lasted just 12 matches under Xia, Terry may soon find himself under new leadership if the season does not start well.
Meanwhile, Zhang had become one of the most sought-after players in Chinese soccer, especially after rule changes had placed a premium on under-23 Chinese players.
Pleasingly, Zhang had opted to stay in Europe and test himself against a better level of competition rather than return to the new-found riches of the Chinese Super League, but you have to question if a player only on the fringes of a Dutch league side can break into the first team in the much stronger German league.
So far, the winners of Zhang's transfer movements are the clubs - Vitesse who profited handsomely and West Brom who surely still intend to do so.
The benefits to the player - and to Chinese soccer in general - are less clear.Mark Dreyer is the editor of China Sports Insider. A former reporter at Sky Sports and Fox Sports, he regularly comments on China's sports industry in global media. dreyermark@gmail.com