France's Arthur Vichot (left) speaks with France's Thibaut Pinot (center) and France's Yoann Offredo prior to the start of the 207.5-kilometer fourth stage of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race on Tuesday between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel. FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France won a crash-filled finish. Race leader Geraint Thomas and British sprint great Mark Cavendish were brought down in separate crashes inside the final kilometer. Photo: AFP