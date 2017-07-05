Gustavo leaves Wolves for Marseille

Brazil defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo has joined France's Olympique Marseille with ­immediate effect after four years at VfL Wolfsburg, the clubs said Tuesday.



Gustavo, who had started his Bundesliga ­career at Hoffenheim in 2007, was part of Bayern Munich's treble-winning season that included the Champions League in 2013.



He then joined the Wolves, who won the German Cup again in 2015 while also finishing runners-up in the Bundesliga.



His current move cost a reported 10 million euros ($11.35 million).

