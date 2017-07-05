Rain-triggered floods, landslides hit different places of NE India

Residents cross the flooded Brahmaputra River by ferry at Guwahati, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 4, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Residents check a house hit by landslide at Narikal Basti in Guwahati, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 4, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Residents cross a flooded area by boat at Panikhaiti, on the ourskirts of Guwahati, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 4, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)