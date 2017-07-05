Full text of Chinese President Xi's signed article on German media (2)

Last September, at the G20
Hangzhou Summit by the beautiful West Lake, China and other participants agreed on a number of innovative outcomes and made significant contribution to promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy.
Despite further consolidation of growth momentum and the upbeat economic outlook in both the developed and emerging economies, daunting challenges still persist in the world economy. Against such a backdrop, it is all the more important that the G20, as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, continues to follow through on the consensus reached at Hangzhou and all its previous Summits and lead the way forward for the world economy. This serves the interest of all parties. China has great expectations for the Hamburg Summit and supports Germany in hosting a successful meeting.
-- We look forward to a G20 that continues to uphold the spirit of partnership for win-win cooperation. For the G20, an important platform for equal-footed dialogue, communication and coordination among the world' s major economies, the spirit of partnership for win-win cooperation is its most critical asset. Such a spirit helped the G20 tide over the difficult times of the global financial crisis, and it is with this same spirit that the G20 will continue to lead the world economy forward. As long as countries stay true to our commitment to inclusiveness and mutual assistance, we will be able to forge ahead against all odds.
-- We look forward to a G20 that continues to champion an open world economy. Economic globalization has provided strong impetus for world economic growth and facilitated the flow of goods and capital, progress in science, technology and civilization as well as people-to-people exchanges. That said, however, we must also address the problems that emerged in the process of economic globalization properly. The G20 needs to stay committed to open development, support the multilateral trading regime with the WTO at its heart and enable trade and investment to continue to drive global economic growth.
-- We look forward to a G20 that continues to chart the course for innovative growth and long-term governance. The current growth momentum of the world economy has not come easily. New technologies and new forms of business have brought as many opportunities as challenges. To cement the growth momentum of the world economy, countries need to tap into new drivers of global growth through innovation, conduct fiscal and monetary policies and structural reforms in a coordinated manner, and promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy.
The successful Belt and Road
Forum for International Cooperation recently held in Beijing is aimed at stepping up the synergy of development strategies and connectivity with relevant countries and regions in an effort to achieve interconnected development. It chimes with the theme of this year's Hamburg Summit- "Shaping an Interconnected World". The Belt and Road Initiative and G20 cooperation could complement and reinforce each other. China hopes to work with all parties at the Hamburg Summit to jointly send out a clear message on international economic cooperation and global economic governance and contribute to improved global growth and economic governance.
I look forward to working with Germany to advance the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to the full success of the Hamburg Summit, for we share this common objective: to make the world a better place.