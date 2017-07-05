Libyan army accuses Qatar, Sudan, Turkey of supporting terrorism in Libya

Libyan military spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmary on Tuesday accused Qatar, Sudan and Turkey of supporting terrorism in the conflict-torn Arab country.



"By supporting terrorists, Qatar committed crimes against humanity in Libya," Mesmary told reporters at a press conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo.



The Libyan spokesman said that he has documents proving involvement of the three countries of providing Libyan terror militia with logistic provisions, saying he will present the documents to the international community.



"All we need from the international community is to lift the arms embargo imposed on the Libyan army to fight terrorism," said the Libyan military spokesman.



He also said that his army achieved progress and controlled vast areas in Libya despite fighting four major categories: the Islamic State (IS), al-Qaida, the Muslim Brotherhood group and criminal gangs which possess weapons and ammunition.



"In one week, we controlled three large airbases in central Libya," Mesmary said, adding that his army managed to completely destroy the IS in Benghazi.



He clarified that the IS presence in Libya is declining while the criminal gangs control large parts in Tripoli.



Mesmary said that those areas that are still outside the Libyan national army's control include the city of Sirte and the area between the cities of Misrata and Tripoli.

