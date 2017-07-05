French new government comfortably wins assembly confidence vote

The multiform government headed by the centrist Edouard Philippe won with a large majority the confidence vote at the lower house of the parliament on Tuesday, after presenting the country's general policies over the five coming years.



After a long speech by the prime minister in front of lawmakers detailing the government political, economic and social plans, the National Assembly voted confidence in the new government by 370 ballots against 67 while 129 abstained.

