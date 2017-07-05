Austria ready to "protect" border with Italy in case of refugee influx: minister

Austria will implement border controls at the Brenner Pass on its shared border with Italy should the refugee influx increase, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.



Speaking to the APA in an interview, the comments from foreign affairs minister Sebastian Kurz follow a similar statement from defence minister Hans Peter Doskozil on Monday.



"We are preparing and will protect our Brenner border if necessary," Kurz said.



He said there is a need for action on the part of both the EU and Italy, and that the overall goal must be a closure of the Mediterranean Sea as a migration route from Africa.



Austria is sending both of these parties a very clear message with its border protection measures, including that a rescue in the Mediterranean does not mean a ticket to Europe.

