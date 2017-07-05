Israel's opposition party to elect new leader

Israel's opposition Labor Party will expect a new leader next week, as current chairman Isaac Herzog was ousted in primary elections on Tuesday night.



An official announcement released by the party said that Amir Peretz, former Defense Minister, and Avi Gabai, former minister of environment, will face off in the runoff on July 10.



Both candidates are considered left-wing of the center-left party.



The race for leading Israel's main opposition party included five candidates.



Herzog has been criticized for his failure to lead the party to win the 2015 general elections and the party's decreased popularity in recent polls.



The next chairman of the Labor will head the party in the next general elections in 2019.

