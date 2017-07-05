Gas pipeline explosion kills 5, injures 89 in northeast China

Gas pipeline explosion that happened Tuesday has left at least five people dead and 89 others injured in Songyuan city in northeast China, local government said Wednesday.



The accident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when workers were repairing a section of pipeline where gas leaked. The explosion affected patients and staff in a nearby hospital.



As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, five were confirmed dead and 89 injured in the accident, including 14 people who were seriously injured.



Rescue operation is under way and cause of the accident is being investigated.

