China, Russia to further deepen partnership amid new int'l situation

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/5 10:59:47





Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, signed Tuesday a joint statement on further deepening the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.Under new historical conditions, the two countries will devote to further consolidating their relations based on equality, trust, mutual support, common prosperity and enduring friendship, and promoting deeper political mutual trust, practical cooperation, security cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and international coordination, said the document.Practices have proved that the China-Russia relations are mature and solid, unaffected by outside environments, and serve as an example for harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between global powers and neighbors, according to the statement.The China-Russia relations have surpassed bilateral level, and become an important factor in safeguarding international strategic balance and world peace and stability, it said.The two countries agreed that they will prioritize each other in diplomatic activities, support each other in safeguarding their core interests including sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, with the two heads of state continuing to play a strategic leading role in bilateral ties.On practical cooperation, the two sides will carry on the synergy of their respective development strategies and the synergy between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the Russia-led Eurasia Economic Union, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and consolidate the material basis for the development of China-Russia ties.The two presidents spoke highly of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing in May, and agreed on taking concrete measures to drive cooperation projects, including carrying out bilateral space cooperation in such fields as rocket engine, earth observation and moon exploration.Cyber security, Arctic cooperation, trade, technology, connectivity, finance and the BRICS cooperation were also mentioned.Xi and Putin also pledged to jointly push for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change and expand the China-Russia people-to-people and cultural exchanges in the statement.Russia was the first leg of Xi's ongoing foreign trip. The Chinese leader then traveled to Germany for a state visit and attendance at the Hamburg G20 summit.