Xi, Putin urge free trade, highlight UN in global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the two countries support free global trade and the leading role of the United Nation in global governance.
China and Russia support an open, transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trade system centered on World Trade Organization, said the two presidents.
They added that the two countries are committed to promoting trade facilitation measures in the Asia-Pacific and finally a free trade zone in the region.
The two presidents vowed to enhance coordination within the Group of 20 to promote the robust, sustainable, balanced and inclusive global growth, and to work together to help the upcoming Hamburg summit reap rich fruits on the basis of last year's Hangzhou summit.
All countries should be committed to inclusive growth and sustainable development by making national, regional and global arrangements, said Xi and Putin.
Concerning the United Nations, the two presidents urged to strengthen its "core" role in leading global governance and maintaining world peace and prosperity.
The reform of the Security Council should, in the first place, increase the developing counties' presence. It can only be implemented when the interests and concerns of all parties are met with.
They also denounced any attempt to push regime changes in any country through illegal external intervention.