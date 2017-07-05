China, Russia pledge to play role of ballast stone for world peace

The two heads of state also agreed to make the bilateral ties, described by Xi as currently "the best ever in history," to become a booster for the development of their each own country.



Noting that China and Russia are good neighbors, friends and partners, Xi told Putin during talks at the Kremlin that the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, which boasts a strong vitality and huge development potential and will be able to withstand the test of international vicissitudes.



"A continued, sound and steady development of China-Russia relations is conducive to maintaining the security and stability of the two countries, to their own development and revitalization, and to world peace, stability and prosperity as well," Xi said.

The Chinese leader highlighted his close exchanges with President Putin over the past several years, saying the frequent contacts have lent important impetus to the development of China-Russia relations.



This is Xi's sixth trip to Russia since taking office, and the third meeting between the two heads of state this year.



Xi lauded bilateral ties as "the best ever in history," citing that China and Russia have offered firm support to each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, well aligned the China-proposed



"There is no end for our cooperation," Xi said. "The two countries should... deepen political and strategic mutual trust, increase mutual support, strengthen strategic coordination, boost practical cooperation, and forge closer people-to-people and cultural links."



Putin echoed Xi saying that the two countries have developed a high-standard relationship with a sound cooperation mechanism, and also, the two heads of state have developed a very good working relationship and a profound friendship.



He said that



During their talks, the two leaders vowed to abide by the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation no matter how the international landscape changes, bring into play the strategic guiding role of the two heads of state in bilateral relationship, maintain frequent high-level exchanges, and enhance both governmental and non-governmental cooperation.



On economic front, the two sides agreed to boost trade and investment, push for the implementation of large projects, and build a strategic partnership in energy.



Cooperation should also be deepened in areas such as renewable energy, coal, infrastructure, science and technology, innovation, aerospace, finance, and the Arctic affairs.



The two sides also wanted to expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, in a bid to promote the understanding and amity between the two peoples.



The two leaders pledged to increase close and effective coordination on international and regional affairs, thus contributing to improving global governance system and safeguarding international strategic balance and stability.



The two sides would jointly cope with global threats and challenges such as terrorism, push for the political settlement process for regional hotspot issues, build an open world economy, work for the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and build new-type international relations featuring cooperation and mutual benefits.



After the summit talks, President Xi was awarded by Putin the highest order of Russia, or the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.



The two heads of state signed a joint statement on further deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, and another joint statement on current world situation and major international issues. They ratified the 2017-2020 implementation guideline for the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.



The two leaders witnessed the exchanging of cooperation documents between their government officials, and a joint statement on the Korean Peninsula between the two foreign ministries.



They also met reporters.



Before the talks, Xi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Kremlin.



The Chinese president traveled to Germany Tuesday afternoon, concluding his two-day state visit to Russia. In Germany, Xi will pay a state visit to the European country and attend the upcoming summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Hamburg.

