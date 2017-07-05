S.Korean president leaves for Germany to attend G20 summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Wednesday left for Germany to attend a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies (G20
) later this week.
According to local TV footage, Moon showed a stiff look before boarding a presidential plane as his overseas trip followed the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s claim on Tuesday that it successfully tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called Hwasong-14.
Moon's second overseas trip since his inauguration on May 10 came just days after his first summit meeting with US President Donald Trump
in Washington for two days from June 29.
The new South Korean leader was scheduled to stay in Berlin for two days through Thursday (German time) at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Moon would hold a summit meeting with Merkel during his stay in Berlin, according to the presidential Blue House.
He will move to Hamburg to attend the G20 summit meeting.
During his stay in Germany, Moon will push to have several bilateral summit meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit, including those with the leaders of China, Russia, Japan, India, France and Australia.