China Caixin service PMI edges down

China's service sector growth cooled slightly in June, but remained in expansionary territory, a private survey showed Wednesday.



The Caixin General Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.6 from May's four-month high of 52.8, according to the survey conducted by financial information service provider Markit and sponsored by Caixin Media Co. Ltd.



A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 represents contraction.