Vice Anhui governor expelled from CPC, public office

Zhou Chunyu, vice governor of east China's Anhui Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for violating the Party's code of conduct and corruption.



Zhou was found to "completely lack political beliefs," and to have long engaged, on the basis of rule violations, in investment and business operations to seek "huge profits," according to a statement released by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) Wednesday.



The CCDI said that not only had Zhou refused to cooperate in the Party's investigation, he had falsified personal information submitted to Party organs, concealed offshore deposits, abused his power to seek benefits for others, and accepted "a huge amount" in bribes.



"As a high-level official, Zhou was greedy for power and money, and "politically disloyal" to the Party. Even after the 18th CPC National Congress, he still showed no signs of restraint and [his wrongdoings] were of a grave nature," said the statement.



Zhou's illegal gains will be confiscated and his case transferred to the judiciary, it added.



The CCDI announced an investigation into Zhou in April.

