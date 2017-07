Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc left here on Wednesday to visit Germany and attend the G20 summit, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.Vietnam is invited to attend meetings within the G20 framework this year, partaking in all debate sessions of the G20 Summit from July 7 to 8, and giving opinions on the event's draft joint statement.In 2011, Vietnam and Germany inked a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership.