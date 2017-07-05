Over 6,000 Nepali trafficked, 4,000 missing in a single year: commission

Human trafficking has significantly increased in Nepal with over 6,000 Nepalis being trafficked alone in the fiscal year 2015-16, according to the latest report unveiled by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday.



The report "Trafficking in Person 2015-16" uploaded in its website claims that around 4,000 people, 70 percent of them girls, went missing in that period.



The report states, "The estimated number of trafficking victims stand at 23,200 with an estimate of 6,100 persons as trafficked, 13,600 persons as victims of attempt trafficking and 3,900 persons have remained missing."



NHRC has been publishing the National Reports on Trafficking in Persons since 2005. The data is based on monitoring and field visits of various districts from both governmental and non-governmental organizations including the Judiciary.

