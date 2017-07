55th anniv.of independence celebrated in Burundi

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza (1st L, Front) inspects troops during the celebration to mark 55th anniversary of independence in Bujumbura, capital city of Burundi, on July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana)

Burundian soliders parade during the celebration to mark 55th anniversary of independence in Bujumbura, capital city of Burundi, on July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana)

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza (Front L) attends the celebration to mark 55th anniversary of independence in Bujumbura, capital city of Burundi, on July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana)