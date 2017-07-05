Gay man wins lawsuit after being forcibly hospitalized at mental hospital

A gay man has won a lawsuit against a mental hospital in Zhumadian, central China's Henan, for holding him against his will for "sexual orientation disorder."



A local court in Zhumadian on July 3 ruled the hospital had violated the personal freedom of Yu Wu (not his real name) by hospitalizing him against his will for 19 days. The hospital was also ordered to issue a public apology and offer a 5,000 RMB in compensation.



The 38-year-old Yu was forcibly brought to the mental hospital in October 2015, after he requested a divorce with his wife. He claimed that he was brought to the hospital by his family and that it appeared a deal had been struck with the hospital. He was then hospitalized and "treated" for "sexual orientation disorder" against his will.



Yu thinks the reason he was sent to a mental hospital is because his family views his homosexual identity as a disturbing factor in his marriage.



Last May, Yu filed a lawsuit against the hospital, demanding a written apology and compensation of 10,000 RMB.



The court ruled that Yu did not meet the requirement for forced hospitalization, as he showed no intention to harm himself or others.



This kind of judgment sends a positive signal to the public but especially to members of the LGBT community, as it shows the illegitimacy of forcible treatment for so-called sexual orientation disorder, which remains popular among people unfriendly toward the LGBT community.

