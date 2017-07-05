Corrupt senior official forgot the original reason he joined the CPC: discipline watchdog

China's top disciplinary watchdog for the first time described a corrupt senior official as having "forgotten the original reason they joined the Party" when announcing his punishment on Tuesday.



Yang Chongyong, a former senior lawmaker in North China's Hebei Province, was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from public office for severe violations of political discipline, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the watchdog of the Party's 80 million members, announced Tuesday.



An alternate member of the CPC Central Committee, Yang forgot the original reason he joined the CPC, gave up on the Party's ideals, indulged his personal lust to the extreme, harmed the Party's causes and polluted Hebei's political ecology, according to the CCDI statement.



Yang, 61, served as the vice governor of Hebei for eight years before becoming the deputy head of the Hebei Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee in 2016. He also previously served as Secretary-General of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Kunming Party Committee.



Investigations showed that Yang forged ID documents for outbound trips, concealed his marital status for a long time, interfered in investigations, and sought benefits for others by taking advantage of his high-profile official position and using it to acquire huge amounts of bribes.



Yang, a deputy provincial-level official for 17 years, is the fifth so-called "tigers" to fall in disgrace in Hebei since the 18th National Congress of the CPC following the downfall of Zhou Benshun, former Hebei Party chief of who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for graft in February.



The CCDI on Wednesday also announced that Wang Yincheng, former president of the People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office after he seriously violated political discipline and traded belief for superstition.



The same punishment was also given to Zhou Chunyu, former vice governor of East China's Anhui Province, who was found to completely lack political beliefs and to have long engaged in investment and business operations to seek huge profits, according to the CCDI.





