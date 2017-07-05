Sleep tight, my hero guardians

A group of exhausted armed police officers sleep while leaning against each other on a street in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 3. Some 200 soldiers and officers of the unit were dispatched to help clean up mud-covered streets after the city was hit by heavy rains and floods. The highest water level at the city's hydrological station reached 85.56 meters on July 3, some three meters higher than the alarming level of 82.5 meters. (Photo/China News Service)

