Happy birthday:



Good luck and fortune will bestow upon you several opportunities today. Anything is possible for those who believe in themselves, so make sure you have confidence in yourself and your abilities. Romance is in the air tonight. Your lucky numbers: 5, 7, 8, 14, 17.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The more you try to influence the outcome of a certain situation the less impact you will have on it. Your best option is to just let nature take its course. If you do so, things will resolve themselves. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



If the hot weather is starting to make you feel too lazy, make an effort to get some physical exercise. If you invite friends to join you, it will be much easier to get started. The color yellow will bring you luck. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



There is no point in getting angry with people who are unable to recognize the self-destructive nature of their behavior. Financial matters should be made a priority today. Take the time out to discuss spending with your family. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You'd rather do things your own way today, but that will be difficult as a situation will demand you work with others. Time spent working on furthering your education will be time well spent. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do your best to get out of the house today. By staying inside you will be robbing yourself of a rare opportunity for fun and excitement that will not come around again anytime soon. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Let your ambition run wild. Set your sights high and refuse to take no for an answer. This is your opportunity to shine. Take it and make a name for yourself. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Take care that you do not get carried away when shopping today. Be prudent and stick to your budget. Inspiration will come from the most unlikely of places. Let your creative side run free! ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Others will look to you for support today. Although you may be afraid of letting them down, do not hesitate to step up to the plate. An opportunity will allow you to take a huge leap forward in achieving your long-term goals. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A previous mistake may come back to haunt you today. You will be able to mitigate the damage somewhat by taking responsibility for what happened instead of trying to cover it up. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A new situation will present several challenges that you have never had to deal with before. You will have to call upon all your resources, including having to call in some favors. Lady Luck will be on your side in money matters. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Two heads are better than one. This will be a good day to work with others to achieve a common goal. Your friendly nature will make you the perfect partner. The stars will align for you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A message from an old friend will prove to be a pleasant surprise. You will not regret it if you take time out of your busy day to engage in artistic pursuits. ✭✭✭✭