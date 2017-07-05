puzzle
ACROSS
1 Less than decent
5 Saved-up supply
10 Conceal, as a card
14 "Belly" or "back" attachment
15 It's debatable
16 Coating of frost
17 Three magic things
20 Earth dweller
21 Recipient of transferred property
22 Certain speech impediment
25 Humble Mongolian residence, sometimes
26 Suffix with "Darwin"
29 Large African antelopes
31 Spot of an illness?
35 Tax expert
36 Rich soil component
38 Leg part
39 Two magic things
43 Inner forearm bone
44 Slalomed
45 Always, to a poet
46 It's in the blood
49 Was begging for a citation
50 Mind someone else's business
51 25-Across, for one
53 Hop and jump partner
55 Sharp feelings of pain
58 ___ music (compose a score for)
62 One Magic and a magic thing
65 More than eager
66 Jeweler's viewer
67 Greedy one's request
68 Butts into
69 Nervous feeling
70 Birthday suit material
DOWN
1 Strip of wood
2 Hosiery color, often
3 Sudden impulse
4 Transferred sticker
5 Nickname within the family
6 Recipe amt.
7 On an ocean liner
8 Tom Hanks film
9 Balloon filler
10 Apparition
11 Blue-ribbon
12 Fill a ship's hold
13 One of a common couple
18 Round Table member
19 "The Way We ___"
23 Turn a cold shoulder to
24 Some big cats
26 Freeze, as a windshield
27 Exxon Valdez calamity
28 ___ cum laude
30 Mopes about
32 Ovine creature
33 Winter jacket feature
34 Journal notation
37 Minor mistakes
40 William the Conqueror's decisive battle
41 Far from assertive
42 Somewhat peculiar
47 Kind of room
48 Neighbor of Zambia
52 Part of a dovetail joint
54 Salon services
55 Old senate wrap
56 "For ___ the Bell Tolls"
57 Very pleased with oneself
59 Swiped
60 A famous Amos
61 Gathering clouds, to some
62 Pickle's place, often
63 Downs' opposites
64 Where to find an acting president?
solution