puzzle





ACROSS



1 Less than decent



5 Saved-up supply



10 Conceal, as a card



14 "Belly" or "back" attachment



15 It's debatable



16 Coating of frost



17 Three magic things



20 Earth dweller



21 Recipient of transferred property



22 Certain speech impediment



25 Humble Mongolian residence, sometimes



26 Suffix with "Darwin"



29 Large African antelopes



31 Spot of an illness?



35 Tax expert



36 Rich soil component



38 Leg part



39 Two magic things



43 Inner forearm bone



44 Slalomed



45 Always, to a poet



46 It's in the blood



49 Was begging for a citation



50 Mind someone else's business



51 25-Across, for one



53 Hop and jump partner



55 Sharp feelings of pain



58 ___ music (compose a score for)



62 One Magic and a magic thing



65 More than eager



66 Jeweler's viewer



67 Greedy one's request



68 Butts into



69 Nervous feeling



70 Birthday suit material

DOWN



1 Strip of wood



2 Hosiery color, often



3 Sudden impulse



4 Transferred sticker



5 Nickname within the family



6 Recipe amt.



7 On an ocean liner



8 Tom Hanks film



9 Balloon filler



10 Apparition



11 Blue-ribbon



12 Fill a ship's hold



13 One of a common couple



18 Round Table member



19 "The Way We ___"



23 Turn a cold shoulder to



24 Some big cats



26 Freeze, as a windshield



27 Exxon Valdez calamity



28 ___ cum laude



30 Mopes about



32 Ovine creature



33 Winter jacket feature



34 Journal notation



37 Minor mistakes



40 William the Conqueror's decisive battle



41 Far from assertive



42 Somewhat peculiar



47 Kind of room



48 Neighbor of Zambia



52 Part of a dovetail joint



54 Salon services



55 Old senate wrap



56 "For ___ the Bell Tolls"



57 Very pleased with oneself



59 Swiped



60 A famous Amos



61 Gathering clouds, to some



62 Pickle's place, often



63 Downs' opposites



64 Where to find an acting president?





solution





