Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/5 16:43:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Less than decent

  5 Saved-up supply

 10 Conceal, as a card

 14 "Belly" or "back" attachment

 15 It's debatable

 16 Coating of frost

 17 Three magic things

 20 Earth dweller

 21 Recipient of transferred property

 22 Certain speech impediment

 25 Humble Mongolian residence, sometimes

 26 Suffix with "Darwin"

 29 Large African antelopes

 31 Spot of an illness?

 35 Tax expert

 36 Rich soil component

 38 Leg part

 39 Two magic things

 43 Inner forearm bone

 44 Slalomed

 45 Always, to a poet

 46 It's in the blood

 49 Was begging for a citation

 50 Mind someone else's business

 51 25-Across, for one

 53 Hop and jump partner

 55 Sharp feelings of pain

 58 ___ music (compose a score for)

 62 One Magic and a magic thing

 65 More than eager

 66 Jeweler's viewer

 67 Greedy one's request

 68 Butts into

 69 Nervous feeling

 70 Birthday suit material

DOWN

  1 Strip of wood

  2 Hosiery color, often

  3 Sudden impulse

  4 Transferred sticker

  5 Nickname within the family

  6 Recipe amt.

  7 On an ocean liner

  8 Tom Hanks film

  9 Balloon filler

 10 Apparition

 11 Blue-ribbon

 12 Fill a ship's hold

 13 One of a common couple

 18 Round Table member

 19 "The Way We ___"

 23 Turn a cold shoulder to

 24 Some big cats

 26 Freeze, as a windshield

 27 Exxon Valdez calamity

 28 ___ cum laude

 30 Mopes about

 32 Ovine creature

 33 Winter jacket feature

 34 Journal notation

 37 Minor mistakes

 40 William the Conqueror's decisive battle

 41 Far from assertive

 42 Somewhat peculiar

 47 Kind of room

 48 Neighbor of Zambia

 52 Part of a dovetail joint

 54 Salon services

 55 Old senate wrap

 56 "For ___ the Bell Tolls"

 57 Very pleased with oneself

 59 Swiped

 60 A famous Amos

 61 Gathering clouds, to some

 62 Pickle's place, often

 63 Downs' opposites

 64 Where to find an acting president?

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus