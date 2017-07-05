Amazing pictures from 20 years of robots on Mars

This field of dunes lies on the floor of an old crater in Noachis Terra, one of the oldest places on Mars.(Photo/NASA)

This dramatic, fresh impact crater spans approximately 100 feet (30 meters) in diameter and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone.(Photo/NASA)

Russell Crater dunes are a favorite target for HiRISE images not only because of their incredible beauty, but for how we can measure the accumulation of frost year after year in the fall, and its disappearance in the spring.(Photo/NASA)

Groups of dark brown streaks were photographed by the Mars Reconnaissance Oriber on melting pinkish sand dunes covered with light frost. (Photo/NASA)

This observation from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter show it is late summer in the Southern hemisphere, so the Sun is low in the sky and subtle topography is accentuated in orbital images.(Photo/NASA)

Sand dunes litter the floor of Aram Chaos, an eroded impact crater east of Mars' Valles Marineris canyon range.(Photo/NASA)