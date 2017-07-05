Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

out of touch



脱节



(tuōjié)

A: Two days ago, an elderly person in our community was tricked out of a large amount of money by a con man because she believed in the superstition that exorcisms can get rid of misfortune.



前两天我们社区一位老人因为迷信驱鬼可以消灾, 被骗子骗了一大笔钱。



(qián liǎnɡtiān wǒmen shèqū yīwèi lǎorén yīnwèi míxìn qūɡuǐ kěyǐ xiāozāi, bèi piànzǐ piàn le yīdàbǐ qián.)

B: This isn't the first case of this. An old woman once threw some coins into a jet engine for good luck.



这不是第一例了。之前还有老太太为了祈福, 把硬币丢进飞机发动机。



(zhè bùshì dìyīlì le. zhīqián háiyǒu lǎotàitài wèile qífú, bǎ yìnɡbì diūjìn fēijī fādònɡjī.)

A: That's really too dangerous. Elderly people really should read more newspapers and try to understand today's developments, otherwise they will end up falling out of touch with today's society.



这样太危险了。老人家应该多读报, 了解现代生活的发展, 否则就跟现在的社会脱节了。



(zhèyànɡ tài wēixiǎn le. lǎorénjiā yīnɡɡāi duō dúbào, liǎojiě xiàndài shēnɡhuó de fāzhǎn, fǒuzé jiù ɡēn xiànzài de shèhuì tuōjié le.)