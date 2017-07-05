Swiss start-ups tour Shanghai for Chinese investment and cooperation

On July 1, a road show for venture leaders in China co-organized by Switzerland tech social networking hub swissnex and Swiss company VentureLab took place at XNode Jing'an Space. Ten start-ups presented their innovations, seeking investment and cooperation from Chinese businesses.



At the event, a pitch contest was conducted as an interactive session in which the audience were invited to vote for the winner. UrbanFarmers, a company focused on sustainable and locally grown food, won the prize.



VentureLab is a private company providing a platform for promising Swiss start-ups to explore more business opportunities and financial investment around the world, according to Jordi Montserrat, managing director of VentureLab.



He explained that it is the fourth time they carried out such an event in China. "As one of the programs we design and operate to serve start-ups, it is sponsored by both private and public organizations," he said. "This China tour, which lasts 10 days, is the most intensive one we have ever had."





UrbanFarmers wins pitch contest of the 2017 venture leader China.









Few have failed



In addition to China, Swiss venture leaders also takes their roadshows to other cities like Boston and New York. The program covers presentations for local investors and industry experts as well as providing business workshops and company visits.



Montserrat said that VentureLab also operates other programs to meet start-ups' demand on developing in India, Brazil, the US, South Africa and Europe. "We are now preparing one in Paris," he said.



VentureLab has an objective-oriented criteria for every program. "Take venture leaders as an example, the company who intends to join shall have a strong intellectual property (IP), because a strong IP represents very high level of technology or a very good business model," Montserrat explained.



When talking about the future of these start-ups, he said that these companies are inventive and have strong potential. "We cannot say that 100 percent of them will find success, but we have had only one company that has failed since last year," said Montserrat.





Start-up representatives communicate after the roadshow.









Top-10 start-ups



Montserrat said that VentureLab hopes to help start-ups build up a worldwide network in which they can find what they need to expand their business. "It is each start-up's decision to choose its cooperation model such as capital investment, industrial partners, joint venture, etc."



VentureLab also welcomes Chinese delegations of start-ups to Switzerland for innovation communication regularly, according to Montserrat. Selected by VentureLab, the venture leaders China team for 2017 includes start-ups from different fields.



According to swissnex, three of them were ranked among the top-10 best start-ups of the TOP100 Swiss Start-ups, while six of them are listed in the ranking.



Beijing, Dalian, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong are included in the team's China tour from June 25 to July 4. During their visit, the team also joined the World Economic Forum's 11th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian on June 28.



The team believes that China has a huge market where they can find potential investors, business partners, target consumers and resources for their inventive businesses.



As China turns toward innovation in its economic development, such cooperation opens a vast range of new business opportunities for innovative start-ups.



"We know that China has a competitive market. That's why we brought here companies who have very differentiated and unique technologies," Montserrat said, adding that every start-up has its own strategy based on individual condition.





A Flyability drone Photos: Courtesy of Flyability and Chen Shasha/GT









Win-win



According to Xiaolin Briod-Wang, general manager of Asia-Pacific region of Flyability, her company has been cooperating with its Chinese counterpart DJI-Innovations, a leading Chinese developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), for about two years.



"DJI is a good example of Made in China, but we have different market targets," Wang explained. "DJI has a wider market basis as its products reach to each and every family who wants to take pictures to record the beautiful moments of life, while our products are mainly for industrial use."



Flyability produces UVAs and accessories used for industrial inspection. It helps avoid sending people to dangerous and confined spaces for the inspection in industrial fields such as energy and maritime.



"From the application field of our products, China has a huge market as it develops fast in energy and maritime industries. We can see that China has an increasing demand for new technologies. This technology has been popular in the US and Europe, we want to bring it to Asia now," Wang said.



She added that they are also working with Chinese companies that produce fine components. "A win-win situation is always what we are looking for in cooperation with Chinese companies," she added.