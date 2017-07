China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang will pay an official friendly visit to Portugal, Poland and Serbia from July 10 to 19, according to the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on Wednesday.Zhang, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, will visit the three countries at the invitation of the Portuguese parliament president Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, Speaker of Poland's Sejm (Lower House of the Polish Parliament) Marek Kuchcinski,and Serbian parliament speaker Maja Gojkovic.