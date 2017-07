Visitors shop at an international grand bazaar, located in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Summer is the peak season for traveling in Xinjiang. During the first five months of this year, Urumqi city received 11.2 million visits, up 14.2 percent year-on-year, official data showed. The tourism income over the period rose 14.1 percent from the previous year to 13.2 billion yuan ($1.9 billion).