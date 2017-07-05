China’s first solar power research base on megawatt scale set up in Qinghai

A national solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation research base, which the founder claims is the first in the world to operate on the megawatt scale, has been set up in Northwest China's Qinghai Province.The founder of the research base, the Huanghe Hydropower Development Company under the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), announced on Wednesday that the new base is the first large-scale outdoor research facility for tests and experiments on PV energy, not only in China but the world, news site chinanews.com reported.The research base will have 114 experimental zones to test every aspect of the technology, according to SPIC.Shi Dinghuan, the former head of the Chinese Renewable Energy Society, said that the research base will be able to conduct tests on hundreds of different technical combinations and thus find the best set up, which will advance the field of new energy development, chinanews.com reported.China's PV capacity and the rate at which it increased in 2016 were both the biggest in the world, reaching 77.42 million kilowatts, according to a statement released by the National Energy Administration (NEA).China will continue to expand its PV capabilities over the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), according to the NEA solar power development plan for the period.China will add over 110 million kilowatts of solar power by 2020, according to the plan, and reduce the price of PV power by at least 50 percent compared with 2015.The country is aiming to increase the proportion of its total power provided by solar and wind to 17 percent by 2030 from 4 percent in 2015, the NEA has said.chinanews.com