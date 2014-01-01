Mainland stocks lifted by inflows expectations

Chinese mainland's stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by a cabinet paper promoting the use of commercial pension money in capital markets.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.10 percent, to 3,659.68 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent to 3,207.13 points.



Commercial pension funds are encouraged to invest in stocks, bonds and funds in order to provide long-term stable support for the sound development of the mainland's capital markets, a policy paper dated July 4 from the State Council shows.



The policy is expected to bring more long-term funds into the stocks market, benefiting the blue-chips, favored by institutional investors looking for solid fundamentals.



The mainland stock market also drew support from the country's move to hike the quota under the Renminbi Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme for Hong Kong to 500 billion yuan ($73.59 billion) to further meet demand for yuan asset allocation by Hong Kong investors.



As a pioneer to promote the yuan's internationalization, Hong Kong was granted a 270 billion yuan quota under the RQFII scheme in 2011 to facilitate cross-border foreign investment.



"The robust run-up in big-caps is not over yet, and the RQFII hike could have a positive impact on the [mainland] stock market," said Zhang Qi, a Haitong Securities analyst.



Sectors rallied across the board, with financials leading the advance.





