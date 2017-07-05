Electronics ban lifted on flights from Istanbul to US

A three-month ban on electronics in cabins on US-bound flights from Turkey's Istanbul was lifted on Wednesday.



On Wednesday morning, the Turkish Airlines allowed its passengers to take their electronic devices into the cabin on the first flight from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to New York.



Ilker Ayci, the airlines' chairman, told reporters that the Turkish national flag carrier had handled over 80,000 devices on 1,087 US-bound flights during the ban.



"The devices were carried in specially-designed shipment containers to avoid any damage during the whole process," he said, noting laptops alone accounted for 75 percent of the devices.



Turkey started to use US-manufactured tomography machines for luggage scan by the end of June, after the United States banned in March devices larger than a smart phone in cabins on US-bound flights from 10 airports in eight countries including Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, citing the threat of bombs hidden in the electronics.



The US first lifted the ban on flights from Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

