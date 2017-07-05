2017 Beijing Great Wall Urology Forum commences

Urology experts during the 2017 Beijing Great Wall Urology Forum Photo: Courtesy of BJU

The 2017 Beijing Great Wall Urology Forum was held on July 1. The Beijing United Family Hospital (BJU) and the Wu Jieping Urology Center at the hospital hosted the event.Themed "challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of urinary calculi," the forum invited over 20 urology experts from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region to participate. The experts talked about new challenges they met up with in clinical practice and shared strategies to cope with them. They also discussed cutting-edge technology and advanced ideas of urological treatment.According to Ye Zhangqun, a senior consultant at the Wu Jieping Urology Center, urinary calculi or stones in the urinary tract are very common and five to 10 persons in every 100 are likely to develop such stones in their lifetime. Men are more prone to urinary calculi than women, but the gap between the two sexes' morbidity is getting closer, he said."The development of urinary calculi is complicated and closely related to changes in people's diet and the rising temperature," Ye said. "People are eating more meat. Many suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, and most of them also have urinary calculi."He explained that purine is one of the most important triggers of urinary calculi and that high temperatures reduce people's body fluid, which increases the risk of urinary calculi.Zhu Gang, the head of BJU's urology department said that leading a healthy lifestyle and staying away from too much stress are helpful in reducing the risk of developing urinary calculi."People should drink more water and consume less salt and meat," he said.

Zhu Gang gives a speech during the forum. Photo: Courtesy of BJU

With the development of medical science in recent years, minimally invasive urological surgeries are now widely conducted as more urology experts across the globe start to focus on ways to further improve minimally invasive surgeries.Zhu said BJU is the first private hospital in China to use a da Vinci robot to treat urinary diseases by removing stones from the renal pelvis and ureter.The da Vinci robot is the most advanced minimally invasive surgery system in the world. It integrates many advantages such as 3D high-definition vision, rotatable surgical equipment and intuitive motion control. da Vinci robots enable doctors to apply minimally invasive techniques to more complicated surgeries. The da Vinci robot's mechanical wrist can also imitate human wrist movements and is less prone to shaking, which translates into greater precision in operations.Also, patients who undergo da Vinci robot surgeries experience less bleeding and fewer postoperative complications. After a da Vinci robot surgery, patients usually recover sooner than those who have traditional surgeries. The da Vinci robot surgery also leaves smaller scars than traditional surgeries, and the length of hospital stay is significantly reduced. da Vinci robot surgeries are also suitable for the elderly and high-risk patients.