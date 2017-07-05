China Tour’s White Mountain Wanda Open a hit

The winner Cho Rak-hyun Photo: Courtesy of the Baihua International Golf Club

The White Mountain Wanda Open was held at the Baihua International Golf Club from June 29 to July 2. It marked the second year that the match was held on the picturesque White Mountain.The weather was good, and the temperature on the court was only 22 C. A total of 118 professional golfers from 16 countries and regions competed in the open, fighting for the five-star championship trophy and 1.35 million yuan ($198,532) in prize money.Chinese golfer Jin Daxing, the leader in three rounds, did not hold his advantage and was surpassed by South Korean player Cho Rak-hyun. Cho won the championship with a total score of minus 16."The fierce competition among golfers from all over the world showed the charm and ferocity of our competition and embodied the true meaning of golf," said Pang Zheng, the director of the Olympic Games guarantee department of the Small Ball Sports Management Center under the General Administration of Sport of China."It fully showed that the China Tour is an open, public and high-level international tour. We also hope to create more opportunities for Chinese competitors through our own brand competitions on the China Tour platform. This is also an opportunity to show the strength of China's golf."