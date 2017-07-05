Airports introduce mobile screens for delay info

Shanghai Pudong and Hongqiao airports have introduced new mobile screens for flight delay information ahead of the summer travel season, which started Tuesday and runs until August 31, according to Shanghai Airport Authority.



The summer travel season is known for high passenger capacity and unpredictable weather conditions such as rainstorm and typhoon.



Once the airports have initiated a flight delay alert, airport staff will immediately place mobile information screens at major passageways and check-in areas of Terminal 2 and the delayed passengers lounge to let passengers know the latest info.



China Eastern Airlines will work with airports to have rolling information on the screens every 30 minutes, including information of flight delays, real-time check-in information and tips for changing or canceling flights. The airports will also update the latest weather report around the terminals.





