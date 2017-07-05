Hundreds queue up for tickets to see aircraft carrier in Hong Kong

Residents queue up on July 3 for free tickets to see the aircraft carrier Liaoning in Hong Kong. Many local residents have camped out overnight for a ticket. Photo: Xinhua

A local resident displays her tickets on July 3 for a tour of the aircraft carrier Liaoning. Photo: Xinhua

Hundreds of Hong Kong residents lined up on Monday for free tickets for a tour of the aircraft carrier Liaoning, which will be open to the public on July 8-9.A Chinese naval formation, including aircraft carrier Liaoning, will visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) early July to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) being stationed at HKSAR.