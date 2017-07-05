Hundreds queue up for tickets to see aircraft carrier in Hong Kong

Residents queue up on July 3 for free tickets to see the aircraft carrier Liaoning in Hong Kong. Many local residents have camped out overnight for a ticket. Photo: Xinhua
A local resident displays her tickets on July 3 for a tour of the aircraft carrier Liaoning. Photo: Xinhua
Hundreds of Hong Kong residents lined up on Monday for free tickets for a tour of the aircraft carrier Liaoning
, which will be open to the public on July 8-9.
A Chinese naval formation, including aircraft carrier Liaoning
, will visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) early July to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) being stationed at HKSAR.