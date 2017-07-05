Senior citizens win in bike regulations makeover

The Shanghai and Tianjin bicycle industry sssociations announced standards for shared bicycles in Shanghai on Wednesday.



The popularity of shared bikes in Shanghai and around China has brought problems to city management, especially with a lack of suitable parking areas for the bicycles.



To help solve the problems encountered in shared bicycles service, the bicycle industry associations issued draft regulations on the use of shared bicycles for public consultation on March 31. After seeking public opinion and industry meetings, the associations made some changes to the draft.



For example, the regulations no longer require people over the age of 70 to present health certificates because this regulation would have been difficult to implement. The new regulations will be implemented from October 1.





