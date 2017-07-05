Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Get the fire truck ready to remove some rings!"On June 20, a 70-year-old ayi who wears nine rings on nine of her fingers called firemen to come help her take off the rings because they were stuck. When the firemen arrived at her apartment, they found that the rings were so tight on her fingers that they had to send her to Shanghai First People's Hospital. It took medics two hours to saw off the rings with a cutting tool. A fireman surnamed Liu said the old lady is in danger of amputation if she doesn't recover. This was her fifth time to ask firemen for help to take off her rings.