Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"She always threatens to kill herself, and on that day, I was drunk. So I said, 'who cares?'"So said a man surnamed Zhao whose girlfriend surnamed Cui committed suicide after he ignored her threats. On May 13, 2016, Zhao went to dinner with his colleagues and did not return home until the next morning. Thinking that he had already texted Cui to say he would be out late, Zhao did not anticipate that she would be angry. When he went home, Cui threatened to jump out of a window, and Zhao yelled back that he didn't believe her. Cui then walked to the balcony and jumped. Zhao rushed to save her, but it was too late. Cui's family sued Zhao. The Fengtai district court held Zhao responsible for 10 percent of Cui's death and ruled that he compensate her family 60,000 yuan ($8,827). (Source: Beijing Evening Daily)