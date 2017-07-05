Should time limits be imposed on underage gamers?

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Chinese Internet giant Tencent recently launched a new anti-addiction rule toward underage players of "Honor of Kings," the most popular and profitable multiplayer mobile game published in 2015.



According to the regulation, players under 12 years old are only allowed to play "Honor of Kings" for at most one hour per day, and those between 12 and 18 are not allowed to play more than two hours per day; once an underage player reaches the maximum allowed time, he or she will be forced to log out by the system.



The policy caused heated debates online. Many netizens support this new rule, claiming the game has become too popular among school students and thus has distracted them from homework, physical activities and other hobbies.



However, others argued that now that the global game industry is booming as both a profitable profession and even as a university major in China, regulators should not perceive it as something negative.



My adult friend also plays this game. She said the game is free to download and easy to play, which makes it a fun diversion during long subway commutes. But as an adult, she is aware of her limits and doesn't let it distract her from work or other important responsibilities.



Children, however, have no such self-constraints. According to online statistics, "Honor of Kings" has over 200 million registered users, with 18 percent of them under the age of 18. This means that almost 36 million players of this particular game are children or teenagers.



Indeed, it would have been highly irresponsible and unprofessional if Tencent had not launched this new rule. Just as it is a parent's role to monitor their own child, it is also a company's role to monitor their consumers.



"Honor of Kings" players spend 97.7 minutes per day on average, far surpassing the ordinary national average for online gamers. A 17-year-old boy in Guangdong Province suffered from a brain infarction after playing the game continuously for 40 hours.



My 12-year-old cousin has also become addicted to this game. My aunt complained to me that the first thing he does after finishing his homework is to turn on his iPad to play the game; he also spends all weekend on the game instead of pursuing more healthy hobbies.



My cousin's teacher also noticed that, since discovering this particular game, he has become far less active in the classroom and his academic scores have plummeted. Not to mention the general deterioration of his physical condition, including his eyesight.



Many underage players also spend staggering amounts of money on the game. Over the past few months, there have been a growing number of news reports about kids stealing their parents' money or bank card to top up their "Honor of Kings" accounts.



One 11-year-old boy in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, reportedly stole his father's credit card to buy 6,778 yuan ($999.41) in game equipment. Likewise, a 10-year-old boy from a low-income family in Hubei Province secretly used his mother's bank account to spend a whopping 58,000 yuan on the game within just 34 days.



Considering all of the above, it is reasonable and necessary for Tencent to continue to set time restrictions on underage players. However, the big question is if these new measures will even be effective in preventing them from becoming addicted to the game.



Many comments left on Sina Weibo by underage fanboys bragged that they can still use their parents' or relatives' identifications to register an adult account; Tencent would never know the difference.



Despite the outcome, it is nonetheless good to see corporate social responsibility in action in China. Chinese game providers in particular are becoming aware that, with power comes responsibility. Earning a big profit from game-addicted children is fine if the same company takes reasonable steps to ensure that this emerging market is a positive and not a negative for our society.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.