Service with a smile goes a long way

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

With the summer sale just over the horizon, three female friends of mine are planning to visit Japan specifically for the purpose of shopping. They just got multiple entry tourist visas to Japan that are valid for five years. Many Chinese women are flocking Japan, not only for its tourism attractions but also as the "heaven" of shopping.



China and Japan are close neighbors, connected by the same waters. Despite this, Sino-Japan relations have been rocky over the years, dating as far back as World War II. An extreme case of broken relations in more modern times occurred about five years ago when Chinese destroyed Japanese cars in China out of anger over Japan's Diaoyu Islands claim.



Many Japanese cars, such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan were smashed by irate Chinese. Mazda dealers escaped because no one knew that it was a Japanese brand at that time. Nowadays, car owners buy insurance specifically to cover the risk of being smashed by angry people.



Many Chinese have started to accept products from Japan to the extent that using Japanese products, especially Japan-made products, have gradually become the fashion.



For the fans of Japanese products, "made in Japan" not only means trustworthy and high-quality but also creative and innovative. Also, as the yuan appreciates and inflation decreases the prices of Japanese products in China seem affordable to Chinese consumers. In terms of category, besides the traditional household appliances, such as air conditioners and television sets, cosmetics and baby supplies are becoming more welcomed by young people, even rice cookers and toilet lids with very a high price tag are more popular now.



To buy genuine Japan-made products, the best and quickest way is to travel to Japan and do your shopping in person. The shopping experience in Japan is good, and one needn't travel for more than four hours on a plane to get there.



Japanese politicians seem happy with Chinese consumers' penchant for shopping in Japan; after all, it boosts the country's tourism and retail industry. They recently further relaxed visa regulations so that more Chinese tourists can go to Japan.



I don't think visiting Japan and buying Japanese products should be regarded as a shame, regardless of the country's past relations with China. Patriotism should be rational. Boycotting Japanese goods or damaging Japanese cars is not the way to show patriotism.



Furthermore, in fighting against Japan in China you might end up hurting your compatriots. For example, most of the Japanese car manufacturers in China are the result of joint ventures between Japanese and Chinese companies. So, when a Chinese hurts a Japanese joint venture they hurt a Chinese as well.



People around the world all aspire to peace and development. When shopping in department stores in Japan, I can always enjoy the excellent service and feel the friendliness of the smiling shop assistant.



My response to such good service is usually to shop a lot in the store. Their smiles and sincerity might be the magic that pushes us to shop excessively in Japan!



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.