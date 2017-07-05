‘The House That Never Dies II’ joins summer box-office war

A still from The House That Never Dies II Photo: IC

The summer is one of the most competitive times for domestic films as animated movies, detective stories and urban romance films battle it out to turn a profit at the box office.This summer's box-office battlefield will see the participation of a domestic-made 3D horror film, a rarely touched-upon genre over the past three years.Directed by Qian Renhao, The House That Never Dies II is scheduled to hit cinemas across the mainland on Thursday.The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit film The House That Never Dies, which earned a total of 412 million yuan ($60.6 million) at the box office.The new film, starring Hong Kong actor Julian Cheung, focuses once again on the dilapidated and allegedly haunted real life mansion located at Chaonei Dajie No.81 in Beijing, one of the most famous "haunted" houses in China.According to a Wednesday report on 163.com, the film, set during the Republic of China (1912-49) era, is based on local rumors about the warlord who once lived in the mansion along with his family.